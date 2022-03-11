TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - FSRA is actively reaching out to consumers to help inform the organization's direction and decisions and ensure the public interest is being protected.

Today, the FSRA Consumer Office appointed six new members to its Consumer Advisory Panel (the "Panel"). These members will bring extensive leadership and experience in representing consumer interests here in Ontario and across Canada.

The Consumer Office is also releasing the Panel's 2021 Annual Report. Each year the Panel oversees the production of an annual report which outlines their key priorities and activities for that year and provides further transparency to the sectors FSRA regulates and the public.

In November 2021, FSRA issued a call for new members to join the Panel. Many thanks to all who expressed interest in collaborating with on this important work. There were many good candidates, but unfortunately, the organization was unable to accommodate everyone.

After careful evaluation, FSRA is pleased to announce the following new Panel members will serve a two-year term:

Harvey Naglie

Julie Kuzmic

Kristina Booi

Krysta Nesbit

Lucy Becker

Zahir Dharsee

FSRA would like to thank outgoing members Robert Gouley and Lucie Tedesco for their service and contributions to the Panel.

Consumer Advisory Panel 2021 Annual Report

On behalf of the Panel, FSRA is pleased to share the Consumer Advisory Panel 2021 Annual Report. The report outlines the Panel's key priorities and activities from January to December 2021.

One of the Panel's key initiatives in 2021 included consulting with consumer and investor advocates to help us finalize guidance that sets out a transparent, consistent and clear approach to how to communicate enforcement actions. This new guidance makes it easier for the public to access helpful information about enforcement actions taken by FSRA.

The 14-member Panel brings expertise from consumer advocacy, regulatory, government, and industry positions. In early 2022, the Panel will set its policy agenda for the term. Throughout the year, FSRA will continue to consult with them on plans to ensure it is bringing key consumer trends and issues into focus.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

