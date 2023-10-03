The Government of Canada is making investments to create a world-leading, innovation ecosystem in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - British Columbia is quickly becoming a burgeoning hub for businesses creating immersive digital technologies. This includes virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and robotics, which can enhance our world in ways never thought possible.

The Government of Canada is making strategic investments in local companies developing innovative technology with a growing global demand. This includes more than 230 immersive technology companies based in British Columbia.

Frontier Collective Society receives $312,000 to showcase B.C. innovative technologies to the world (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

To bring these companies together and inspire further innovation, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $312,000 in funding to the Frontier Collective Society.

Established in 2022, Frontier Collective promotes British Columbia's tech industry, including virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and clean and biotechnology on the world stage. They help attract talent to Vancouver and grow investment and infrastructure for early-stage companies.

The funding, provided through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, is supporting this week's Frontier Summit in Vancouver, an annual convergence of local and global leaders, innovators, and investors in frontier technologies who are exploring partnership and financing opportunities. The Summit will help build capacity in the local ecosystem and position British Columbia as a global leader in the immersive technology space. This PacifiCan investment also supported Frontier Collective's B.C. showcase at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas earlier this year.

PacifiCan is a dedicated federal regional economic development agency for British Columbians. The agency promotes growth and diversification in British Columbia's economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

"Vancouver represents the second largest virtual and augmented reality hub in the world next to Silicon Valley. Today's investment reflects our ongoing efforts to make British Columbia a world-leader in immersive technology and create quality jobs and economic growth across the province."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As Frontier Collective is a beacon of innovation in Vancouver, I'm inspired by the boundless possibilities that lie ahead of us. Thanks to the generous funding from PacifiCan, we're emboldened to elevate our local ecosystem to international acclaim, weaving a tapestry of innovation that spans both local and global landscapes. We are on a mission to amplify the convergence of ideas, to foster unparalleled opportunities, and to propel our vibrant community of innovators into a realm of global resonance and recognition. We believe that by uniting our efforts and embracing a shared vision, we can sculpt a future where the spirit of innovation knows no boundaries and the pursuit of excellence becomes the common language of progress. Excited to help shape a world where the synergy of creativity and technology becomes the catalyst for a new era of transformative advancements."

- Dan Burgar, CEO, Frontier Collective

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Funding announced today was provided through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program. This program aims to grow and nurture priority sectors across British Columbia, building an ecosystem that includes under-represented groups and allows these priority sectors to innovate and compete globally.

Regional Economic Growth through Innovation is a national program delivered by regional development agencies across Canada like PacifiCan to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians. The RIE program, delivered by PacifiCan in British Columbia, is part of this national program.

like PacifiCan to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians. The RIE program, delivered by PacifiCan in , is part of this national program. In 2021, BC's immersive technology companies generated $2.3 billion in annual revenues. Vancouver is home to more than 230 immersive technology companies, employing thousands of STEM professionals.

