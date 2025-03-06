BURLINGTON, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Preparing for a net-zero carbon future, the Government of Canada and First Canada ULC are investing in electric school buses. A combined contribution of close to $1 million, through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), will help to increase First Canada's readiness for fleet electrification.

The transition from conventional diesel vehicles to electric requires important planning and preparation. This investment will support First Canada ULC to complete the necessary studies and collect the data needed to eventually move toward a zero emission bus fleet. The planning studies will help analyze routes and operations, assess risk, identify utility and facility requirements, assist with costs estimates, and determine project feasibility. Once complete, this project will increase First Canada ULC's readiness to transition to a zero emission bus fleet.

First Canada ULC provides school bus transportation services, operating buses in six provinces and one territory.

"By investing in the transition to zero-emission school buses, we're moving towards student transportation that's cleaner, healthier, and better for the future of our communities."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As the largest operator of school buses in North America, we are fully committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our student transportation services by transitioning our fleet to zero-emission wherever possible. The ZETF funding has allowed us to conduct site assessments and develop a roadmap for potential EV deployments across Canadian provinces. While we're still in the planning process, this funding marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to provide cleaner, more sustainable, forward-thinking solutions for the communities we serve. Above all, the safety of children is at the heart of everything we do, and these initiatives are designed not only to benefit the environment but also to ensure the continued protection of the students we transport every day."

John Kenning, CEO and President, First Student Inc. / First Canada ULC

The federal government is investing $753,435 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). First Canada ULC is contributing $188,359 .

in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). First Canada ULC is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

