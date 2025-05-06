SION, Switzerland, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- H55, the pioneering electric aviation company and the technological spin-off of the Solar Impulse project, has successfully completed the first leg of its 8-state U.S. tour—making a powerful debut in Florida and demonstrating the promise of clean, quiet, and efficient flight. As part of its visionary Across USA Tour, H55 engaged flight schools, instructors, and industry leaders—showcasing the transformative potential of its certified electric propulsion system and accelerating market interest in the Bristell B23 Energic.

With its all-electric Bristell B23 Energic aircraft, H55 completed 36 demonstration flights and hosted 12 open house events across 14 Florida airports. The company showcased its zero-emission electric propulsion technology to a wide range of audiences —including flight schools, aeronautical universities, aerospace professionals, professional pilots, aviation communities, airport authorities, and industry enthusiasts.

Industry Momentum

From a strong showing at the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo to final stops in Central Florida, the H55 Across USA Tour engaged:

14 Airport-to-airport flights

36 Demonstration flights

12 Static events

30 Certified Flight Instructors (CFI/CFII)

Aeronautical and aviation Professors Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University , Liberty University , and Florida Institute of Technology

, , and 2 Aerospace experts

18 Flight schools

10 Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs)

The Energic aircraft's aerodynamic design offers smooth, responsive handling and a remarkably quiet cockpit. Powered by H55's intelligent battery systems, the aircraft provides compelling proof that electric propulsion is poised to transform general aviation, regional transport aircraft operations, and pilot training.

"This Florida tour marks a turning point—flight schools, instructors, and the broader aviation community are embracing the shift to electric. The future of flight is quiet, efficient, and electric. Our time in Florida demonstrated the real-world readiness of H55's certified electric propulsion system and intelligent energy management, along with strong interest from flight educators in adopting cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective training solutions," said Kristen Jurn, H55 US Sales Manager.

Voices from the Field: Flight Training and Innovation Experts React

"The Bristell flies light on the stick—but the biggest difference is how quiet and smooth it is. The controls are responsive, even during taxi, and you can take your headset off mid-flight and carry on a conversation. From both a training and maintenance perspective, being able to bring the power to zero without riding the brakes is a big deal—brake replacements are among the most frequent maintenance issues."

— Adam Valencic, Multi-Engine Instructor & President, First Landings Aviation

"The overall handling was very nice, and the aircraft felt robust—even with baggage onboard and full communication with ATC. It's quiet, responsive, and a great fit for instructional programs. As technology advances, I see electric aircraft playing an increasingly important role in flight training."

— Tiago Dikerts de Tella, Assistant Chief Flight Instructor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

"The Bristell combined with H55's electric propulsion is a brilliant pairing. The quiet, smooth flight experience—from taxi to takeoff—was a real pleasure. This is the beginning of a new era that will revolutionize general aviation—and perhaps even commercial flight."

— Scott Vangen, NASA (Ret.), Alternate Payload Specialist Astronaut, STS-67

A Proven Concept, Ready to Scale

Gregory Blatt, Co-Founder and Across America Mission Director, said: "With Solar Impulse, we proved that clean aviation was possible — flying around the world without a single drop of fuel.

Now with H55, we're taking that vision further, delivering certified electric propulsion systems that are scalable, and ready for real-world use. Electric flight is no longer a future concept— it's here, meeting the highest safety standards while reducing maintenance, lowering costs,

and enabling cleaner, quieter, and more reliable operations. For flight schools, general aviation, and the future of air mobility, this is a turning point."

Looking Ahead

H55's certified electric propulsion and intelligent battery systems take center stage as the company continues its 5-month journey across seven more states. With the Florida segment complete, the B23 Energic will lead the next phase of the tour, inviting representatives from flight schools, fixed-base

operators (FBOs), military bases, college aviation programs, local educators, aviation enthusiasts, and industry leaders to experience firsthand how electric aviation is transforming general aviation and flight training.

Next up: Alabama and Arizona in May.

Both states play key roles in aviation and aerospace, offering fertile ground for introducing sustainable flight technologies to training hubs and research institutions. H55's propulsion systems are ideally suited to meet the growing demand for quiet, efficient, and emissions-free solutions in these dynamic general aviation ecosystems.

Tour Schedule: H55 Across USA Tour

Florida –Sun 'n Fun & multi-city tour | April 12–28

–Sun 'n Fun & multi-city tour | April 12–28 Montgomery, Alabama – May 7–9

– May 7–9 Phoenix / Scottsdale, Arizona – May 20–25

/ – May 20–25 Las Vegas, Nevada – June 3–6

– June 3–6 Palo Alto, California – June 15–22

– June 15–22 Colorado Springs & Pueblo, Colorado – July 2–7

– July 2–7 Oshkosh, Wisconsin (EAA AirVenture) – July 21–27

(EAA AirVenture) – July 21–27 The Hamptons, New York – August 6–10

Join the H55 Across USA Tour, see where we're headed next, and explore videos, pilot testimonials, and behind-the-scenes content, visit https://across-usa.h55.ch/ and follow us on social media @H55. ch for the latest updates and highlights.

For media inquiries or to schedule a visit during the tour, please contact: [email protected]

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. H55 supplies certified electric propulsion systems with full airplane integration solutions for general aviation and regional transport aircraft.

Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

For more information, visit: www.h55.c h or contact [email protected]

