OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to continuing market demand for greater transparency about the origins of precious metals, and to showcase its continually evolving refining capabilities, the Royal Canadian Mint has partnered with the world's leading gold producer, Newmont Corporation, to introduce its newest gold bullion coin completely sourced from a single mine. The 2023 $50 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single-Sourced Mine bullion coin is entirely composed of gold from Newmont's Éléonore gold mine in Northern Québec and is expertly refined by the Mint under a rigorous segregation protocol. This special gold bullion coin will soon be available through the Mint's network of official bullion distributors.

"As a full standing member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and an LBMA-accredited Good Delivery refiner, we adhere to high standards for responsibly sourcing the gold and silver we refine," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "With this new single mine coin, made of directly traceable gold from Newmont's Éléonore mine to our gold refinery in Ottawa, we are demonstrating continued excellence in terms of precious metal sourcing, refining and manufacturing."

"As the world's recognized sustainability leader in gold mining, Newmont is honoured to supply the gold for the Royal Canadian Mint's Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single-Sourced coin from our Éléonore mine in Québec," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees at Éléonore and across the globe take great pride in demonstrating our stated purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. And it all begins with our people working safely and with integrity, every single day."

The reverse of the Mint's newest single-source mined pure gold coin features Walter Ott's detailed engraving of a Sugar Maple leaf, the hallmark of the Mint's Maple Leaf family of bullion coins. This central design is also surrounded by an array of precisely machined radial lines. Beneath it appears a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark containing the engraving of the number "23", only visible under magnification, to denote the coin's year of issue. Adjacent to the security feature is a privy mark of a hand cradling a globe, symbolizing the single-source origin of the coin's 99.99% pure gold. The coin is also protected by Bullion DNATM technology.

This exceptional gold bullion coin is encapsulated in credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Mint's Chief Assayer. The Mint's official bullion distributors will make this coin available in this single packaging format, as well as in tubes packaged in 500-coin boxes.

Newmont's Éléonore mine is a state-of-the-art facility that is among the largest gold mines in Québec. Located in Eeyou Istchee on the traditional territory of the Cree Nation of Wemindji, Éléonore is a remote fly-in, fly-out operation that mines and processes ore from the rich Roberto deposit in the James Bay region of Canada. Having first achieved commercial production in 2015, Éléonore currently produces upwards of 260,000 ounces of gold per year. As the lowest-emitting mine in the Newmont portfolio, Éléonore is powered exclusively by hydroelectricity and is world-class in terms of minimizing carbon intensity. The mine's commitment to sustainable mining practices and strong community partnerships have earned Éléonore its reputation as a leading responsible operator.



With the exception of limited offerings at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public. This practice is consistent with the distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order new bullion coins.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Newmont's purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

