OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - 2024 marks 100 years since a professional air force was created for the defence of Canadian freedom and sovereignty. To honour the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), a national institution dedicated to our national security, and the generations of personnel who have served it through peace and war, the Royal Canadian Mint has launched the 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin – The Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial. The coin's reverse design by Edmonton, Alberta artist David Moore features iconic aircraft that open windows on the celebrated past and promising future of the RCAF.

The Royal Canadian Mint's 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin - The Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint)

David Moore chose the F-35 Lighting II, the next generation of fighter jet to enter service as the symbol of the future RCAF. Depicting its illustrious past are a Supermarine-designed Spitfire fighter, the Allied forces' master of skies throughout the Second World War, as well as a Sopwith Camel, an agile combat biplane that helped Canada and its allies win the First World War and remained in active service when the RCAF was founded. This motif is elevated by the engraving of "SIC ITUR AD ASTRA", the RCAF motto which stands for "Such is the pathway to the stars". The design is completed by the iconic maple leaf-adorned RCAF roundel, and the double date "1924-2024". The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

This 99.99% pure silver keepsake, limited to a mintage of 12,000 and retailing for $109.95, is available for purchase as of today. It is the latest addition to a number of numismatic tributes to the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial, which include the 2024 Proof Silver Dollar, the 2024 Fine Silver Proof Set and the 2024 $100 Pure Gold Coin, launched earlier this year.

Other notable products launching today include:

The 2024 Specimen Set - Conservation stories - Northern Leopard Frog, featuring a special $1 coin designed by Julius Csotonyi;

coin designed by Julius Csotonyi; The 2024 $1 Fine Silver Coin - Emanuel Hahn's Original Sketch – Parliament;

Fine Silver Coin - Original Sketch – Parliament; The 2024 50¢ Fine Silver Coin - Tribute W Mint Mark - Coat of Arms;

The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Dancing Ammolite - Elements of Nature, designed by Mariya Olshevska;

Fine Silver Coin - Dancing Ammolite - Elements of Nature, designed by Mariya Olshevska; The 2024 $300 Pure Platinum Coin - Maple Leaf Forever, featuring the work of Mint engravers;

Pure Platinum Coin - Maple Leaf Forever, featuring the work of Mint engravers; The three-dimensional, diamond-shaped 2024 $50 De Beers Cushion Diamond and 2024 $500 De Beers Ideal Cushion Diamond; and

De Beers Cushion Diamond and 2024 De Beers Ideal Cushion Diamond; and The 2024 line of bullion coins in premium packaging, featuring the W. Allan Hancock designed 2024 $5 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Silver Coin and the 2024 $5 1/10 oz. Pure Gold Coin - The Majestic Polar Bears, also available in special First Strikes editions.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: media are asked to contact: Deneen Perrin, Director, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, Telephone: 613-292-8699, [email protected]