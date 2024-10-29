MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Acclaimed for its innovation, creativity and eco-responsibility, Équipe Laurence's exclusive "cloacothermie" technology has been chosen by real estate developer Groupe Wilnor and the town of Prévost in the Laurentians, for the construction of a mega-sports center in this municipality of 14,000 people. This green technology is described as being capable of reducing the human footprint on the environment and increasing the resilience of human activity in the face of climate change. It is this technology, developed by engineering firm Équipe Laurence in collaboration with BPA, that has been implemented for the first time at Campus Équipe Laurence, the firm's head office in Ste-Adèle: a complex 32% more energy-efficient than a building of comparable size and function.

The Groupe Wilnor site in Prévost will become a model for energy conservation and sustainable development in Quebec; thanks to the Équipe Laurence exclusive technology. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

" In terms of commercialization, this innovative technology will have a significant impact in terms of sustainable development and energy savings , and we believe that it is destined to multiply in Quebec ," says president Alexandre Latour, for whom the 15 pickleball courts on the roof of the planned building, and inside, the basketball and volleyball courts, the fitness center, the athletics track and the nautical center will benefit greatly from the energy drawn from the aerated ponds on the neighboring lot. The family restaurant, shops and professional offices will also benefit. The three buildings of the complex will be located next to the aerated ponds, from 2602 to 2606 boulevard du Curé-Labelle, and will feature green roofs, 160 indoor parking spaces and 130 outdoor spaces on draining pavement.

" In view of climate change issues, we are convinced that this technology, which converts brown water into green energy, will be a major advantage for anyone in Quebec who wants to reduce the carbon footprint of their head office, plant or other facilities," continued Mr. Latour. What's more, the project's exterior layout will include rainwater management systems, such as rain gardens that can be created in parking lots to enable healthy management of rainwater by plants. The installation of rainwater harvesters that store this water from roofs for use in toilets will also be considered.

In short: all these advantages considered, concludes the president of Équipe Laurence, "cloacothermie" is the ideal alternative for those wishing to participate in the creation of a truly green economy in Quebec.

