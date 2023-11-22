FROM CRUNCHWRAP SUPREMES TO SPARKLING STONES: TACO BELL CANADA UNVEILS DIAMONDS MADE FROM TACO SHELLS

Canadians can enter to win a pair of dazzling diamonds for themselves and a friend

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Taco Bell Canada, the iconic Mexican-inspired restaurant chain known for its cheesiness, spiciness and most of all, messiness, is unveiling its biggest crown jewel yet – four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells. Lab-grown in a process that took more than 12 months at a top-secret, undisclosed location, the diamonds serve as an ode to the perfectly imperfect nature of tacos.

Canadians can enter to win a pair of dazzling taco diamonds for themselves and a friend. (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

"Taco Bell is all about celebrating life's messy moments and embracing what it means to be imperfect," said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "The idea that even something as beautiful as diamonds have imperfections reinforces our brand mantra to Live Mas, and celebrate our authentic, messy and beautiful selves! And what better way to mark the occasion than with friends – the people who celebrate you for exactly who you are."

To officially unveil the diamonds, Taco Bell is hosting a pop-up event celebrating best friends just in time for the holiday season. On December 1 & 2 at 1132 Queen St. W in Toronto, besties are invited to see the diamonds up-close and enjoy a variety of activities for free, including:

Getting matching tote bags

Taking cheesy photos at the photobooth with fun props and filters

Receiving matching temporary tattoos

Getting permanent friendship bracelets

That's not all—guests will also have the opportunity to try Taco Bell favourites, including Soft Tacos, Crunchwrap Supremes and the return of the fan-favourite Grilled Cheesy Burrito before it is available nationwide on December 4.

To prove that like diamonds, friends are forever, Taco Bell will be giving away a pair of matching necklaces featuring the diamonds to two bestie duos across Canada. To enter the contest, Taco Bell lovers simply need to follow Taco Bell Canada on Instagram or TikTok, like the post and tag their bestie in the comments. The contest runs from November 21 to December 8, 2023. The winners will be drawn on December 11, 2023.

For more information on Taco Bell Canada and to review the contest rules and regulations, please visit www.tacobell.ca

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA, Instagram @tacobellcanada, or on TikTok @tacobellcanada.

SOURCE Taco Bell Canada

For further information: Jeene Sulaivany, Edelman, [email protected], 647-245-7646