TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC launched its first annual CIBC Ambitions Index, an in-depth report exploring Canadians' current goals and ambitions – big or small – across all areas of life.

"At CIBC, we believe that understanding the ambitions of Canadians is essential to fulfilling our purpose of helping make ambitions real," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "The CIBC Ambitions Index not only sheds light on the goals that matter most to Canadians across ages and geographies, but also reinforces our commitment to supporting them on their journeys towards achieving those ambitions."

Annually, the CIBC Ambitions Index will track the goals and ambitions of Canadians, the progress they've made, and what's holding them back. The index builds a clear view of what matters most to Canadians and where their efforts are focused at different stages in life. While money and finances play a role in achieving ambition, this report explores all aspects of Canadians' ambitions, including health and wellness, personal relationships, travel and leisure, pursuing a passion, education and learning, career development, social impact and environmental sustainability.

In recent years, Canadians have been navigating through ongoing economic and geopolitical instability. Despite continued uncertainty, however, as we arrive at the quarter century Canadians have some positive reflections on their ambitions and their efforts to achieve them. In fact, 78% of Canadians say their ambitions have gained importance in light of current economic challenges.

Key takeaways from the inaugural report include:

Common ground : From coast to coast and across generations, Canadians have many common ambitions – with goals in the areas of health and wellness ( 57% ), financial stability and growth ( 54% ), and personal relationships with family and friends ( 49% ) topping the list nationally. This demonstrates a balanced approach of blending practical ambitions with those more personal and meaningful.

From coast to coast and across generations, – with goals in the areas of health and wellness ( ), financial stability and growth ( ), and personal relationships with family and friends ( ) topping the list nationally. This demonstrates a balanced approach of blending practical ambitions with those more personal and meaningful. Progress with purpose : Despite uncertainties, Canadians are making headway. 68% made progress towards their ambition in the last year and three in four Canadians are happy with the progress they've made. But the quest for quicker results is palpable as 58% are only somewhat satisfied with the progress they've made. 61% are optimistic about unlocking more achievements next year.

Despite uncertainties, Canadians are making headway. and three in four Canadians are happy with the progress they've made. But the quest for quicker results is palpable as are only somewhat satisfied with the progress they've made. are optimistic about unlocking more achievements next year. Canadians' view of wellness is evolving: Canadians are prioritizing their personal well-being and work-life balance over a commitment to career advancement. 91% of Canadians state that a balanced work-life lifestyle is essential to happiness, while fewer than half ( 49%) express a commitment to career advancement. 91% also say maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial to their overall wellbeing, and 85% prioritize their physical health and regularly engage in fitness activities.

Canadians are and work-life balance over a commitment to career advancement. of Canadians state that a balanced work-life lifestyle is essential to happiness, while fewer than half ( express a commitment to career advancement. also say maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial to their overall wellbeing, and prioritize their physical health and regularly engage in fitness activities. Celebrate your success : Those who plan, review and celebrate their journey are more likely to advance their ambitions, yet many aren't doing this. At least quarterly, only 35% of Canadians set goals, 40% review their progress, and only 29% celebrate their milestones.

The inaugural CIBC Ambitions Index serves as a vital resource for understanding Canadian ambitions. This report not only highlights the common threads that unite us but also illustrates the unique differences. In future years, it will help reveal the evolving landscape and key trends that define our ambitions. As CIBC continues to support Canadians in their pursuit of their goals, we remain committed to providing the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to help individuals navigate their journeys.

The full CIBC Ambitions Index can be found at thoughtleadership.cibc.com/ambitionsindex

The findings are from an Ipsos poll conducted between October 10 and 17, 2024, on behalf of CIBC. For this survey, a sample of 2,500 Canadians aged 18+ were interviewed. Sample was sourced from the Ipsos panel. Weighting was employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population.

Note: Ipsos conducted a validation poll in February 2025 for CIBC to verify the original study's findings amid recent economic and geopolitical shifts. The survey interviewed 1,000 Canadian adults (18+) between February 13-18, 2025, using a sample from the Ipsos panel. Demographic weighting was applied to ensure the sample accurately represents the adult population as per Census data.

