Ten events across the country to celebrate International Trails Day on June 1

MONTREAL, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - It takes a nation to care for the world's longest trail network, and on June 1, dedicated volunteers across Canada will hit the trail to do exactly that.

Every spring, Trans Canada Trail, the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system, provides hundreds of trail groups with funding so they can roll up their sleeves and take care of their local section of the Trans Canada Trail. And on June 1, to celebrate International Trails Day, Trans Canada Trail is working with 10 locations to host events that showcase some of the incredible volunteer work happening from coast to coast to coast.

"Trail Care Day embodies the spirit of grassroots stewardship. Communities can shape their local trail experience while contributing to the collective preservation of Canada's iconic trail network," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "There's something extremely special about a national effort to care for the trail that connects us all."

Trail Care Day events vary from location to location, catering to local trail needs. Activities may include trail clean-up and building, debris removal, art installation, maintenance or volunteer appreciation.

This year's flagship Trail Care Day locations include:

Edmonton, AB : Amisk Wacîw Mêskanaw Trail (Beaver Hill Road Trail)

: Amisk Wacîw Mêskanaw Trail (Beaver Hill Road Trail) Victoria, BC : Galloping Goose Regional Trail

: Galloping Goose Regional Trail Erickson, MB : The Rossburn Subdivision Trail

: The Rossburn Subdivision Trail Fredericton, NB : Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge

: Conception Bay South, NL : The Newfoundland T'railway

: The Newfoundland T'railway Mahone Bay, NS : Dynamite Trail section of the Rum Runners Trail

: Dynamite Trail section of the Rum Runners Trail Toronto, ON : Great Lakes Waterfront Trail

: Great Lakes Waterfront Trail Windsor, ON : Great Lakes Waterfront Trail

: Great Lakes Waterfront Trail Sainte-Agathe -des-Mont, QC: Le P'tit Train du Nord

-des-Mont, QC: Le P'tit Train du Nord Haines Junction, YT : The Pine Lake Trail

"Trail groups across Canada work incredibly hard to keep the Trans Canada Trail safe, accessible and beautiful – and it's no small effort," says Roy. "If you've used your local trail as space to exercise, commute or connect with nature, I encourage you to join a Trail Care Day event in your community."

To learn more about Trail Care Day, visit: tctrail.ca/events/trail-care-day-2024. Media are invited to attend all locations; please email Justin Fauteux, [email protected], in advance.

Trail Care Day is generously supported by Columbia Sportswear and Toyota Canada.

Resources

Find Trail Care Day event sites across Canada

Learn more about the Trail Care Grant program

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is a 28,000-kilometre trail system that crosses every province and territory, connects 15,000 communities, and reaches all three of Canada's coastlines. It is the longest multi-use trail in the world and it is always growing.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

SOURCE Trans Canada Trail

For further information: Justin Fauteux, Manager of Media and Public Relations, Trans Canada Trail, [email protected]