Frog Lake First Nation celebrates sod turning for new high school

New school will relieve overcrowding; accommodate growing student population

FROG LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, AB, Sept., 6, 2019 /CNW/ - An essential component of a student's education is having a safe and healthy place in which to learn. The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nation communities to build school facilities that help improve educational outcomes, and foster pride and cultural identity for First Nations students.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Frog Lake First Nation on the sod turning for their new high school. The school will be a state-of-the-art learning facility and accommodate approximately 200 students.

Construction is set to be completed in March 2021 and the school is expected to open in September 2021.

The Government of Canada is investing $15.7 million in this project.

Quotes

"We are committed to closing the education gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, and we are working closely with First Nations partners to do so. I want to congratulate Chief Desjarlais, Frog Lake First Nation and the current and future students who will benefit from this new school that will help give them the best possible start in life. Every student deserves to study in a clean, safe, and comfortable environment that will set them up for success now and in the future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Frog Lake First Nation is overwhelmed with happiness with the new school project. I would like to acknowledge all the different organizations who worked in collaboration. A special thank you to Indigenous Service Canada, the Frog Lake Education Authority, Manasc Issac, Krawford Construction, today's present leadership and past leaderships. You all played an integral role to make this project a reality."

Chief Greg Desjarlais

Frog Lake First Nation



Quick Facts

Frog Lake First Nation is located in east-central Alberta , approximately 250km from the City of Edmonton .

, approximately 250km from the . The new high school will accommodate about 200 students and relieve the overcrowding pressure at the current school (K4 to 12), which will become an elementary / junior high school to accommodate K4 to Grade 7/8.

The new high school will be an addition to the existing community recreation centre.

Indigenous Services Canada is also investing in the repair and renovation of the existing Chief Napeweaw Comprehensive School.

Through Budget 2016, the Government of Canada is investing $969.4 million over five years for the construction, repair and maintenance of First Nation school facilities as part of a long-term strategy to improve education infrastructure in First Nations communities.

Associated Links



Interactive map: Investing in First Nations community infrastructure

Profile of Frog Lake First Nation

Kindergarten to grade 12 education

Stay Connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:



Twitter: GovCan – Indigenous

Facebook: GovCan – Indigenous Peoples

Instagram: @gcIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca