FRNT Financial Inc. Opens the Market
Apr 19, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephane Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer and President, FRNT Financial Inc. ("FRNT" or the "Company") (TSXV: FRNT) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
FRNT is a next generation institutional sales and trading platform. The Company is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency trade opportunities.
Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jackie Kelly, [email protected], (416) 301-2949
