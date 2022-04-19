FRNT Financial Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephane Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer and President, FRNT Financial Inc. ("FRNT" or the "Company") (TSXV: FRNT) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

FRNT is a next generation institutional sales and trading platform. The Company is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency trade opportunities.