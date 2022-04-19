FRNT Financial Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephane Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer and President, FRNT Financial Inc. ("FRNT" or the "Company") (TSXV: FRNT) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

FRNT is a next generation institutional sales and trading platform. The Company is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency trade opportunities.

TMX Group welcomes FRNT Financial Inc. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:FRNT)
