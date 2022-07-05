FRNT Financial Announces the Engagement of Investment & Portfolio Consultants Limited for UK, European & Asian Expansion

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, today announces that it has retained the services of Investment & Portfolio Consultants Limited ("IPC") as part of the expansion of its global business development.

Headquartered in London, England, IPC was founded in 1995 by David and Zev Crystal, specialists in fixed income and multi-family asset management for over 40 years. IPC focuses on bespoke portfolio management for institutional clients, private banks, and family offices in Europe, North America and core Asia.

IPC has been retained to support FRNT in its international capital markets strategy and has been engaged to introduce FRNT and its products &services. Prospective clients include financial institutions, investment managers, and family offices. IPC is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Stéphane Ouellette, CEO & Co-Founder of FRNT Financial stated, "Amid discussions and discovery, FRNT believes its unique offering fulfills a need of institutional clients worldwide. In partnering with the talented team at IPC we are kick-starting that process. IPC has built a tremendous reputation within the UK, European and Asian financial communities. We are looking forward to introducing FRNT's offering to an increasingly global investor base."

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

https://www.frnt.io

