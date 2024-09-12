FRNT FINANCIAL UK RECEIVES FCA AUTHORIZATION

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTC: FRFLF) (FWB: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company") an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FRNT Financial UK Limited ("FRNT UK") has been granted authorization by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to operate in the UK. This is a major development in the firm's international expansion that broadens FRNT's global regulatory footprint and allows the firm to continue to satisfy the growing needs of regulated institutional investors operating at the intersection of traditional regulated finance, digital assets and other innovative industries.

The registration permits FRNT UK to conduct some of the following across a variety of products including futures, options, shares, debentures and Contract for Difference to Eligible Counterparties and Professional Investors:

Advise on Investments: FRNT UK is authorized to provide professional investment advice. The team of institutional sales experts offers strategic guidance on specialized products and new markets.

Arranging Deals in Investments: FRNT UK is authorized to facilitate investment transactions on behalf of clients, ensuring efficient and transparent execution across a broad spectrum of investment deals.

Making Arrangements with a View to Transactions: FRNT UK may arrange and coordinate investment-related activities across the scope of approved products, connecting buyers and sellers.

'This is a very exciting time for our business and industry,' Said FRNT CEO Stéphane Ouellette, 'As an expanding group of institutional clients globally look to digital assets and new markets, we want to meet them on their terms. That means providing the infrastructure, expertise and regulatory standards that fit their existing business operations. We are extremely excited to push forward with an FCA-registered entity and we thank the Agency for their efforts and support throughout the process.'

Clients and investors are encouraged to review the full details of FRNT UK permissions on the FCA register (https://register.fca.org.uk/s/firm?id=001Sk0000065jHFIAY). For further information, readers are encouraged to reach out to the Company per the contact information set out below.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial Inc. is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. The Company has two primary synergistic business segments; capital markets, which includes spot, derivative and lending origination and advisory, comprised of consulting, merchant banking and distressed services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable law. Generally, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the general risks associated with the speculative nature of the Company's business, current global financial conditions, uncertainty of additional capital, price volatility, government regulation in the industries in which the Company operates, political and economic risk, absence of public trading market, arbitrary offering price, dilution to the Company's common shares, dependence on key personnel, currency fluctuations, insurance and uninsured risks, competition, legal proceedings, conflicts of interest and lack of dividends. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FRNT FINANCIAL INC., Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Ouellette, [email protected], 833 222-3768, https://www.frnt.io