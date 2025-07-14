FRNT Announces $2M LIFE Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the "Company" or "FRNT"), a digital asset investment bank servicing institutions, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Offered Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Offered Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offered Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Offered Shares will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at https://frnt.io/ . Prospective investors of the Offered Shares should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering to invest in BTC treasury, additional marketing initiatives, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the Offering Document. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 21, 2025 or such other date or dates that is within 45 days from July 14, 2025 as the Company may determine. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination thereof, to certain finders, as permitted by the policies of the TSXV.

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable law which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of TSXV approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. Generally, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the general risks associated with the speculative nature of the Company's business, current global financial conditions, uncertainty of additional capital, price volatility, no history of earnings, government regulation in the industries in which the Company operates, political and economic risk, absence of public trading market, arbitrary offering price, dilution to the Company's common shares, dependence on key personnel, currency fluctuations, insurance and uninsured risks, competition, legal proceedings, conflicts of interest and lack of dividends. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial Inc., Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Ouellette, [email protected], 833 222-3768, https://frnt.io