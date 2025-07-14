FRNT Announces Offering and Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the "Company" or "FRNT"), a digital asset investment bank servicing institutions, is pleased to announce that, in connection with the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"), the Company intends to invest a portion of the proceeds raised in the Offering in a spot Bitcoin treasury, after long-holding synthetic exposure to the asset. FRNT believes it has considerable differentiation in the efficiency in which it can operate such a treasury as its principals have over a decade of experience in digital asset arbitrage strategies, hedging and lending practices within the ecosystem.

FRNT is building a roster of BTC treasury companies as clients where FRNT advises on optimizing their cryptocurrency operations and services such activities. This includes supporting firms that may lack internal expertise or are seeking independent validation of their proposed strategies.

In addition, the Company intends to allocate additional capital to marketing the firm. The Company has existed for more than five years in preparation for a digital asset market with broadening sophistication in its activities, similar to commodities and other mature markets. FRNT believes it can be a valuable partner to a growing amount of corporates and asset managers committing to the space, looking for high-value institutional sales.

Company CEO Stéphane Ouellette notes, 'The current environment is what we have been preparing our company for, for over half-a-decade. After years of building, FRNT is experiencing the type of commitment from institutions and prospective counterparts that can see the company re-rate revenue and reach escape velocity. With the additional capital, we hope to demonstrate to others how they can be efficient with their BTC and other crypto investments and holdings. At the same time, we hope to market ourselves to a broader audience who may not be aware of our services in a time of growing need.'

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

https://frnt.io

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

