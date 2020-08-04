McDonald's Canada updates mobile rewards program to include new reward option: fries

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Do you want rewards with that? McDonald's Canada is revamping its McCafé® Mobile Rewards program with a new name and a new reward. Announced today, McDonald's Rewards, a program available on the McDonald's app, allows Canadians to collect and earn rewards on hot McCafé beverages and has now been expanded to include its World Famous Fries™. As one in three orders includes McDonald's fries in Canada, the all-new McDonald's Rewards is another way Canadians can conveniently and simply get more of the food they love.

"Adding our World Famous Fries to McDonald's Rewards is a natural, given our history of innovation and the love Canadians have for our fries," said Lara Skripitsky, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, McDonald's Canada. "Now our guests can earn even more rewards on the food they love through our easy to use mobile app. And who doesn't love free fries?"

As with the current program, McDonald's Rewards provides a reward after seven qualifying purchases. The purchase can be any size hot beverage (excluding espresso) and, now, any size fries, even those included as part of a meal. Having a rewards program that includes both coffee and fries means that the new program truly offers round-the-clock rewards. Guests can also continue to earn McDonald's Rewards on all of the same order points as today, including Front Counter, Drive Thru, Kiosk and Mobile Ordering on the McDonald's app.

In about the time that it takes to cook McDonald's fries (three minutes), users can download and set up McDonald's Rewards by downloading the McDonald's app on iOS or Android. The app allows users to save favourite menu items, pay for food and beverages straight from their smartphone, and collect and earn rewards on coffee and now fries.

"Contactless order and payment options are even more important to our guests today in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns," said Skripitsky. "Using the McDonald's app not only gives our guests a personalized experience and more convenience, but also can provide peace of mind when ordering their next McDonald's meal."

For more information on McDonald's Rewards, please visit mcdonalds.ca.

