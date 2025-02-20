Calls it the most comprehensive and audacious plan to revitalize the CBC/Radio Canada seen in decades

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Friends of Canadian Media is applauding the Minister of Canadian Heritage for her plan, announced earlier today, to transform CBC/Radio Canada. The proposed mandate, funding, and governance changes align closely with the organization's calls to strengthen the national public broadcaster.

"This is the most comprehensive and audacious plan to revitalize the CBC/Radio Canada that we have seen in decades, said Marla Boltman, Executive Director for Friends of Canadian Media. "We thank the Minister for doing the hard work of putting CBC/Radio Canada on the path to providing Canadians with the services they need and want for generations to come."

The Minister's announcement comes on the heels of Donald Trump's unprovoked economic attacks, which have galvanized Canadians to stand up for their sovereignty and their democracy.

"Now more than ever, Canadians are closing ranks around our cherished public institutions and expect our politicians to do the same," added Boltman. "It's time for our political leaders to send a message that they believe in CBC/Radio Canada and the essential role it plays in Canadian life."

Friends of Canadian Media is a non-partisan citizens' movement that stands up for Canadian voices in Canadian media – from public broadcasting to news, entertainment, culture, and online civil discourse, we work to protect and defend Canada's rich cultural sovereignty and the healthy democracy it sustains. We are a not-for-profit organization that receives no government funding or donations from political parties or CRTC-regulated entities.

