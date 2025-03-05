Friends of Canadian Media launches campaign to FU** the CBC

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Friends of Canadian Media began a nationwide campaign today, calling on Canadians to save CBC/Radio-Canada in the upcoming federal election. In a play on the word "fund," the campaign highlights the importance of supporting Canada's national public broadcaster and encourages people to vote to save CBC/Radio-Canada.

Canadians called upon to vote to save CBC/Radio-Canada (CNW Group/Friends of Canadian Media)

The English FU** the CBC campaign will kick off with projections onto buildings and wild postings in Vancouver, Winnipeg, and the greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA). Ad display trucks will drive through Vancouver, the GTHA, and Ottawa. Digital ads, TV and radio commercials will appear in both languages the following week right across the country.

"For months, we've had to endure Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's cynical calls to defund our national public broadcaster," says Friends of Canadian Media's Executive Director, Marla Boltman. "We want to support funding for CBC/Radio Canada, so we've created a bold campaign that pokes fun at political ads and encourages voters to choose a party that will defend CBC/Radio-Canada, not defund it."

The campaign is being launched on the heels of Donald Trump's repeated economic threats, which have galvanized Canadians to stand up for their sovereignty and their democracy.

"Given the recent unprovoked economic attacks by Trump and his digs about the 51st state, Canadians are rallying around the maple leaf to protect our sovereignty and our democracy," added Boltman. "That makes CBC/Radio Canada's ability to gather us as a national community more important than ever."

To learn more about the issue and the campaign to FU** the CBC, visit fundthecbc.ca, or share your support using #FundTheCBC.

Friends of Canadian Media is a non-partisan citizens' movement that stands up for Canadian voices in Canadian media – from public broadcasting to news, entertainment, culture, and online civil discourse, we work to protect and defend Canada's rich cultural sovereignty and the healthy democracy it sustains. We are a not-for-profit organization that does not receive any government funding nor any donations from political parties or CRTC-regulated entities.

SOURCE Friends of Canadian Media

For more information please contact: [email protected]