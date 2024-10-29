Call for Submissions Issued for 2025 Dalton Camp Award

$10,000 essay prize now open to previously published work

Enter here: https://friends.ca/dalton-camp

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Friends of Canadian Media has opened submissions for the 2025 Dalton Camp Award, a $10,000 prize for the best essay on the link between media and democracy.

The Award was created in 2002 to honour the memory of Dalton Camp, a distinguished commentator on Canadian public affairs.

New this year, submissions of previously published essays will be accepted.

"At Friends of Canadian Media, we believe a thriving journalism sector underpins a strong civil society and a fully functioning democracy," said Marla Boltman, Executive Director of Friends of Canadian Media. "We are pleased to expand the Dalton Camp Award submissions to recognize excellent writing on this vital topic that has been recently published, as part of our commitment to supporting Canadian journalists."

Essays up to 2,000 words appearing in newspapers, magazines, blogs, newsletters and other digital or print media between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024, can be submitted, alongside original unpublished work, until January 6, 2025.

Also new for 2025, Friends of Canadian Media is launching a new scholarship for post-secondary students in journalism and broadcasting programs across Canada. This scholarship will replace the Dalton Camp student prize essay. Details to be revealed in the new year.

Dalton Camp Award, $10,000 Prize

Submission deadline: January 6, 2025

https://friends.ca/dalton-camp

Friends of Canadian Media is a non-partisan citizens' movement that stands up for Canadian voices in Canadian media. We work to protect and defend Canada's rich cultural sovereignty and the healthy democracy it sustains. We are a not-for-profit organization that is not funded by government money or donations from political parties or entities regulated by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

SOURCE Friends of Canadian Media

For more information: Sarah Andrews, Director, Government and Media Relations, [email protected]