FRIDAY HARBOUR TRANSFORMS INTO THE ULTIMATE WINTER WONDERLAND WITH NEW HARBOUR ICE SKATING EXPERIENCE

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour has officially launched an exciting, all-new addition to The Skate Escape this winter! The one-of-a-kind Harbour ice skating experience invites visitors to glide across the frozen waters of Lake Simcoe and Marina with the landmark CIBC Pier as the backdrop. Celebrating the majestic beauty of the resort during the winter season, The Skate Escape delivers quintessential Canadian moments.

Visitors skating on stunning Lake Simcoe at Friday Harbour. (CNW Group/Friday Harbour Resort) The Skate Escape returns with an elevated, new ice skating experience. (CNW Group/Friday Harbour Resort)

In addition to outdoor skating, The Skate Escape has a full range of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Charming chalet-style cabins offer a curated selection of treats and handcrafted beverages, and the Après Skate Lounge provides a cozy atmosphere to gather after a day on the ice. Weekend programming includes live entertainment, skating performances, and so much more.

While on the resort, visitors can make the most of Friday Harbour's winter wonderland by exploring seven kilometres of trails through the tranquil Nature Preserve with seasonal equipment rentals available, or enjoy indoor golf at the Nest's TrackMan Simulator.

Stay tuned for more happenings during the Skate Escape and beyond, including special programming in celebration of Valentine's Day, Family Day Weekend, and March Break. More details are available at www.fridayharbour.com/events.

