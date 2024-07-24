EXPERIENCE THIS SUMMER'S HOTTEST EVENT: FRIDAY HARBOUR'S FASHION COLLECTIVE SERIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAFA

INNISFIL, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour Resort is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Fashion Collective Series, taking place August 16-18 and August 23-25. Developed in partnership with Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA), the Fashion Collective Series celebrates Canada's top fashion and design talent on the stunning shores of Lake Simcoe. The signature summer event is entering its fourth year and was a finalist in the Canadian Tourism Awards' events category in 2023.

Each Saturday, Friday Harbour's iconic CIBC Pier will transform into a captivating open-air runway with live entertainment and looks from Canadian designers, including Narces, Christopher Bates and Hilary MacMillan. Friday Harbour is excited to welcome FASHION Magazine as a media partner for this year's Fashion Collective Series which will also feature a special presentation of House of Gallagher. Throughout both weekends, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities across the resort, including a pop-up retail market, offering stylish apparel and accessories from brands such as Rita Tesolin, Vanessa Vinces, Revelle, WILYMI Jewelry Co, Isle of My and Easy Mondays.

"For the fourth year, we have the honour of showcasing top Canadian talent in partnership with CAFA, while continuing to cement Friday Harbour as a premier lifestyle destination," says Hani Roustom, CEO of Friday Harbour Resort. "We are proud to support Canadian fashion and entrepreneurship, as well as bring creativity and innovation to the South Simcoe Region. We look forward to welcoming our residents, the local community, and visitors to this unforgettable experience."

"Our continued collaboration with Friday Harbour has allowed us to create greater awareness for Canadian designers, retailers and brands," adds Vicky Milner, President of CAFA. "Friday Harbour offers a spectacular backdrop to highlight some of our top established and emerging talent while providing them with opportunities to engage with new audiences."

The Fashion Collective Series is open to the public, offering both complimentary programming and special ticketed experiences. A portion of this year's ticket sales will be going to support the Toronto Fashion Incubator (TFI). TFI is a non-profit organization that provides early to mid-stage entrepreneurs access to resources, helping them achieve and sustain success in the fashion industry. For tickets, schedules, and additional event details, please visit FridayHarbour.com/Events.

LOCATION: 3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil, ON

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR

Canada's luxury lifestyle resort community and all seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquility.

ABOUT CAFA

CAFA was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through annual awards shows and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry.

