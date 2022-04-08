Frequency Exchange Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephen Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (TSXV: FREQ) and his team joined Omar Khafegy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Fremedica Technologies Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frequency Exchange Corp.