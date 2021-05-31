TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the launch of Franklin Global Real Assets Fund II for accredited investors. The fund seeks to generate stable current income and provide an attractive total return through investment in a globally diversified portfolio of real assets, which includes private and public structures.

"Real assets are positioned to participate in wider economic growth, while offering potential downside protection in times of economic uncertainty, along with a low correlation to traditional asset classes," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "Leveraging a multinational team with 35 years of expertise in this space, this fund invests in areas that have typically been challenging for some investors to gain exposure to until now – such as commercial real estate, infrastructure, agriculture and timber."

Attributes common to many of the real assets in Franklin Global Real Assets Fund II are:

stable and predictable income stream

preservation of purchasing power over time and protection against inflation

return generation with a direct link to economic activity

strong diversification due to low correlation to equities and bonds

The fund's investment strategy is similar to that of Franklin Global Real Assets Fund, which has served institutional investors since 2017.

Franklin Real Asset Advisors has managed global and regional private estate portfolios for investors since 1984. Backed by the strength and stability of Franklin Templeton, Franklin Real Asset Advisors uses a time-tested investment process characterized by strong research and selection capabilities, which includes top-down analysis, bottom-up due diligence and risk mitigation.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Please read the confidential offering memorandum of the fund before investing. The offering memorandum contains important information regarding the fund's investment objectives, strategies, restrictions, risks, fees, redemption limitations, liquidity and other matters of interest. There are no assurances that the stated investment objectives of the fund will be met. Units of the fund are only sold to purchasers that qualify as "accredited investors" in reliance on prospectus exemptions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Past performance is not an indicator or a guarantee of future performance.

