TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the launch of Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Balanced Fund, managed by its specialist investment manager Brandywine Global. Brandywine Global uses its global perspective to drive the key macro themes that inform both sustainable1 equity and fixed income investments for the fund. With an active, high conviction approach, the investment team employs rigorous bottom-up research to derive value and manage risk.

"In the current market environment, many advisors and investors are looking for a balanced solution that provides consistent income and reduces risk," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "To help investors navigate choppy markets and weather market downturns, this new fund balances an alpha-seeking equity portfolio with a defense-oriented fixed income ballast, brought together with one macro view."

Brandywine Global has been meeting investors' needs for global fixed income and value equity investment strategies for more than 30 years.

Brandywine Global takes a team approach to managing the fund with eight portfolio managers including Brian Kloss, JD, CPA, fixed income portfolio manager, James Clarke, equity portfolio manager and director of Fundamental Equity Research, and Sorin Roibu, CFA, equity portfolio manager and research analyst. They have more than 24, 30 and 19 years of industry experience, respectively.

About Brandywine Global

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine Global") believes in the power of value investing. Acting with conviction and discipline, Brandywine Global looks beyond short-term, conventional thinking to rigorously pursue long-term value. Since 1986, the firm has provided a range of differentiated fixed income, equity and alternative solutions to clients worldwide. Brandywine Global, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, manages approximately US$58 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, with headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Montreal, Singapore and London. Visit brandywineglobal.com and the firm's industry-leading Around the Curve blog.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

1. As the investment team establishes the fund's investment portfolio, a sustainable approach will be immediately adopted for the fund's fixed income investments and will be gradually adopted for the fund's equity investments, until the equity component of the fund is fully invested on or around December 31, 2022.

