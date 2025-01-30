The firm continues to bring its best global investment capabilities to the Canadian market

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the listing of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FMID) for Canadians looking to diversify beyond U.S. large cap equities. With an emphasis on high quality and value, FMID is available at a low management fee of 30 basis points and is now listed on Cboe Canada Inc.



"Many investors are concerned about valuations and the concentration of top-weighted stocks in the S&P 500 Index and are seeking to diversify beyond large cap equities that have been the main drivers of the U.S. equity market," said Ahmed Farooq, SVP, head of Retail ETF Distribution, Franklin Templeton Canada. "To help them diversify and access growth potential, FMID invests in established U.S. businesses using a multifactor approach with a focus on high quality and value to help enhance returns over passive U.S. mid-cap indices."



FMID expands the firm's suite of U.S. ETFs available to Canadians, which includes the 4-star Morningstar rated1 Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF (FLAM), the 4-star Morningstar rated1 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor ETF (FLUS) and the recently launched Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVU).



Dennis Tew, head of Distribution and Business Strategy, Franklin Templeton Canada, added: "We continue to bring our best investment ideas and innovative solutions to the Canadian market to address client needs. This C$2 billion2 U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF strategy – with more than a seven-year track record in the U.S. market – has resonated with our U.S. clients having gained C$1.2 billion in flows over the past year3."



Franklin Templeton employees will gather to ring Cboe Canada's closing bell on January 30, 2025, to celebrate the Cboe Canada listing of FMID.



Part of a global ETF platform, Franklin Templeton Canada now offers 25 active, smart beta and passive ETFs. For more information on Franklin Templeton's ETF lineup, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

1. Source: Morningstar Research Inc., as of December 31, 2024. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; may not be copied or distributed; and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. The Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Rating, commonly referred to as the Star Rating, relates the risk-adjusted performance of a fund to that of its category peers and is subject to change every month. The Star Rating is a measure of a fund's annualized historical excess return (excess is measured relative to risk-free investment in Canadian Government Treasury Bills) adjusted for the fund's historical risk. The overall Star Rating for a fund is a weighted combination of its 3- , 5, and 10-year ratings. Overall ratings are adjusted where a fund has less than 5- or 10-years' history. A fund scoring in the top 10.1 to 22.5% 10% of its fund category receives 4 stars. Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF and Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor ETF are rated within the Morningstar U.S. Equity category. All performance data refers to the ETF units. Please refer to morningstar.ca for more details on the calculation of Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Ratings. For each of the 3-, 5- and 10-year performance periods, there were a total of 1001 for the 3-year, 876 for the 5-year and 550 for 10-year periods, respectively, in the Morningstar U.S. Equity category. Please refer to morningstar.ca for the 1-year information.



2. AUM of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) as of January 28, 2025.



3. Fund flows for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) between January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2024.

