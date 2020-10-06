TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the expansion of its active ETF lineup with Franklin Global Growth Active ETF (FGGE). FGGE provides Canadian investors with a high conviction and differentiated portfolio of stocks, targeting quality companies globally whose prospects have yet to be recognized by the markets.

"With the tremendous growth in US mega-capitalization technology stocks, investors are looking for compelling growth stocks to complement their portfolio," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "Our global growth strategy uncovers unique, high quality growth opportunities globally and seeks to limit economic overlap among holdings in the fund. Now available in an ETF, mutual fund or SMA, clients can leverage this strategy using whichever investment vehicle suits them best."

Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as FGGE, Franklin Global Growth Active ETF invests substantially all of its assets in the strong-performing1, 5-star Morningstar rated2 Franklin Global Growth Fund, which is a concentrated portfolio of 35 to 40 global growth stocks. Benchmark indifferent, the fund may invest anywhere around the world, including up to 20 per cent of its assets in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. The management fee for FGGE is 90 basis points (bps).

The Franklin Global Growth strategy is co-managed by John Remmert, SVP and portfolio manager, Patrick McKeegan, CFA, VP and portfolio manager, and Don Huber, SVP and portfolio manager, who have 33, 11 and 39 years of industry experience, and 18, two and 18 years of managing the strategy, respectively.

Given its unique composition, FGGE is a complementary global growth equity addition to the Franklin LibertyShares active ETF lineup, which also includes:

Franklin Templeton's ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 90 ETFs are offered globally, providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. The ETF platform has approximately US$10 billion in assets under management globally as of August 31, 2020 and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world's largest asset managers.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

1. As of August 31, 2020, the historical annual compounded rates of return for series F units of Franklin Global Growth Fund are: one year, 30.48%; three years, 18.82%; five years, 14.64%; and 13.61% since inception (June 24, 2011). These include changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges, or income taxes payable by any unitholder which may have reduced returns.

2. © 2020 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Franklin Global Growth Fund Series F is rated within Morningstar Global Equity category. As of August 31, 2020, there were 1,527 and 1,039 funds over 3 and 5 years, respectively. Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Ratings metrics. The weights are 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60 –119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent 3-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Please refer to morningstar.ca for more details on the calculation of Morningstar Ratings.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges, or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2020. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

