Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Updates to October 30th Investor Meetings

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced updates regarding the meetings of fund investors scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020.

Eligible investors are strongly encouraged to vote in advance, and those who would like to attend the meetings are encouraged to do so via the live video feeds that will be available at the following times and website links:

An annual and special meeting of shareholders of Templeton Growth Fund, Ltd. (TGFL) commencing at 9:00 a.m. EDT can be accessed at franklintempleton.ca/tgfmeeting.

can be accessed at franklintempleton.ca/tgfmeeting. A special meeting of shareholders of 21 classes of shares of Franklin Templeton Corporate Class Ltd. (FTCCL) commencing at 10:30 a.m. EDT can be accessed at franklintempleton.ca/ccmeeting.

Voting

As previously announced on August 20, 2020, eligible investors of the funds can vote in advance of the proxy voting deadlines via any of the methods described in the notice and access document that they received. Investors who participate in a meeting virtually will be able to submit questions throughout the webcast but will not be able to vote during the meeting. As such, investors are strongly encouraged to vote in advance.

Meetings



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance in-person at these meetings will be strictly limited. On the date of the meetings, we may need to further restrict access to the meeting room in order to comply with the latest directives from public health and government officials about social distancing protocols. Attendees will not be permitted to enter Franklin Templeton's offices before the start of the meeting and will be required to leave the premises immediately following the conclusion of the meeting.

Should circumstances with respect to COVID-19 change further, requiring any adjournments of the TGFL and FTCCL meetings, Franklin Templeton Canada will communicate these changes through a press release and on its website at franklintempleton.ca/mergers.

Agenda for Templeton Growth Fund, Ltd. Meeting



Although TGFL's meeting is both an annual and a special meeting of shareholders, the agenda for this meeting will be strictly limited with no investment presentations. It will be focused on considering TGFL's annual report for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, electing the directors, appointing the auditor for the next fiscal year, and adopting a resolution to approve the merger of TGFL into Templeton Growth Fund.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]

