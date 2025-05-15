TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced fee reductions of up to 70 basis points across multiple series of mutual funds, reflecting its ongoing commitment to offering competitive fees and enhancing value for investors.

Effective June 1, 2025, the management fee and/or administration fee of the fund series detailed in the table below will be reduced, which will result in a lower combined fee for those fund series.





















NEW FEES





Fund Name



Series

Mgmt.

Fee

% Admin.

Fee

% Combined

Fee

%

Fee

Reduction

%

Franklin Royce Global Small Cap Premier Fund A

1.90 0.15 2.05

-0.10 F

0.90 0.15 1.05

-0.10 Templeton Global Bond Fund A/A-

Hedged

1.20 0.10 1.30

-0.17 F/F-

Hedged

0.70 0.10 0.80

-0.17 Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.35

-0.35 Franklin Emerging Markets Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.45

-0.70 Franklin International Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.35

-0.60 Franklin Sustainable Canadian Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.35

-0.35 Franklin Sustainable International Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.35

-0.60 Franklin Sustainable U.S. Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.35

-0.55 Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund O1,2,3

- - 0.35

-0.55



1. Applies to the first C$2.5 million invested in the fund.

2. Applies to the next C$2.5 million invested in the fund.

3. Applies to any amount in excess of C$5 million invested in the fund.





Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses of mutual funds before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund facts document contains this and other information, so please read these documents carefully before investing. These investments are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against market loss. All investments involve risk, including loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

