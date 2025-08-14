TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the expansion of its ETF platform to include two new index-tracking ETFs: the Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF [ticker: FDIV] and the Franklin FTSE India Index ETF [ticker: FID] with an industry low-management fee.

"The launch of Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF and Franklin FTSE India Index ETF emphasizes our dedication to providing Canadian investors with strategies targeted to meet their needs while growing our dynamic platform across the country," said Dennis Tew, Head of Sales, Canada.

The Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF (ticker FDIV)

The Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Morningstar US Dividend Opportunity Index at a management fee of 0.25%. FDIV targets U.S. dividend-paying stocks with durable competitive advantages, strong growth, and high-quality characteristics for those seeking total return and long-term income and growth potential.

The ETF identifies companies categorized by Morningstar as having an 'economic moat', a competitive advantage that allows a company to maintain its market position and profitability over the long term (10-20 years), as well as those with sustainable dividends.

"FDIV differentiates us from our competitors. Morningstar's Moat methodology allows us to filter companies with a competitive advantage while focusing on dividends," said Ahmed Farooq, SVP, Head of Retail ETF Distribution, Global ETFs.

The Franklin FTSE India Index ETF (ticker FID)

The Franklin FTSE India Index ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the FTSE India RIC Capped Index by investing in the U.S.-listed Franklin FTSE India ETF. FID invests in securities of large- and mid-capitalization Indian companies, with an industry-low management fee of 0.19%.

"FID offers is a compelling addition to our low-cost passive country suite. India's robust economic growth, expanding middle class, and favourable business reforms make it an attractive opportunity for return potential and portfolio diversification," said Ahmed.

The initial offering of the ETFs has closed and they will commence trading today, August 14, on Cboe Canada Inc.

For more information on these ETFs, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

