TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the upcoming addition of a U.S. high yield strategy from the firm's specialist investment manager, Brandywine Global, to its fixed income fund lineup. This "all-weather strategy" aims to protect capital during market downturns and capitalize on market upside, all at a competitive fee.

"Brandywine Global's high yield team – with an impressive track record of nearly 10 years in the U.S. – is renowned for their extensive expertise in high yield investing," said Dennis Tew, head of Sales, Franklin Templeton Canada. "Launched in the U.S. in 2014, we are bringing this high yield strategy that has appealed to investors inside and outside of the U.S. to the Canadian market. "



Effective September 26, 2024, Franklin High Income Fund for Canadian investors will be repositioned as Franklin Brandywine U.S. High Yield Fund. The fund will continue to seek high current income and some long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield, lower-rated debt instruments issued in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world.

Brandywine Global's investment team with portfolio managers, Bill Zox, CFA, John McClain, CFA, and Jack Parker, CFA, employs a dynamic, active approach to investing with a focus on fundamentals, credit quality and security selection.

Zox added: "Our team has a differentiated approach to high yield investing with durable structural advantages. We are fundamental value investors focused on alpha generation rather than beta, and we place a particular emphasis on outperformance in down markets. We believe we have an execution edge that allows us to exploit market inefficiencies and improve our investment portfolio at the margin daily. With our successful history of high yield investing, we are confident our process will continue to serve clients well."

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CDN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About Brandywine Global

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine Global") believes in the power of value investing. Acting with conviction and discipline, Brandywine Global looks beyond short-term, conventional thinking to rigorously pursue long-term value. Since 1986, the firm has provided a range of differentiated fixed income, equity and alternative solutions to clients worldwide. Brandywine Global, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, manages US$60 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, with headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Columbus, Singapore and London. Visit brandywineglobal.com and the firm's industry-leading Around the Curve blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against market loss. All investments involve risk, including loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

