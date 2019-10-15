Franklin Templeton Announces New Private Wealth and Institutional Appointments for Canadian Business

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the hiring of Manmeet Bhatia, CFA, as head of Private Wealth, and William (Bill) Tsotsos, CFA, as head of Institutional. Bhatia is helping drive the expansion of the firm's private wealth business, and Tsotsos is helping grow and develop its institutional business in Canada.

"After 65 years in the Canadian market, our commitment to providing exemplary service and investment solutions for our clients continues to remain strong," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "As the private wealth and institutional spaces evolve, we are deepening our bench with the leadership additions of Manmeet and Bill to better address the multifaceted needs of our clients."

New Head of Private Wealth

Drawing from more than two decades of financial industry experience, Bhatia is managing and directing the firm's private wealth strategy in Canada to meet the evolving investment and wealth management needs of discretionary and high net worth clients. He is overseeing the private wealth channel, inclusive of Fiduciary Trust Canada, FTC Investor Services Inc. and other strategic initiatives, reporting to Green in Toronto.

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Bhatia held executive and senior leadership positions at wealth and asset management firms. He was SVP, Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth Product, and chief wealth correspondent for Aviso Wealth; CIO and SVP, Product Development for Qtrade Financial Group; and director of Product Management at Assante Wealth Management.

Bhatia is a CFA charterholder, Licensed International Financial Analyst (LIFA), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP). He is a graduate of I.H. Asper School of Business with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in finance, from the University of Manitoba.

New Head of Institutional

Leveraging his extensive institutional business development, client service and consultant relations experience, Tsotsos is responsible for leading the firm's Canadian institutional business strategy in all facets, including sales, relationship management and consultant relations. Based in Toronto and reporting to Green, he is collaborating with the firm's portfolio managers, product specialists, client service and marketing teams to execute its sales plan and grow Franklin Templeton's institutional business.

An industry veteran with more than two decades of financial services industry experience, Tsotsos has experience working with all types of institutional investors, including the sub-advisory channel and its consultants and advisors. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Tsotsos was SVP and head of Canada for BrightSphere Investment Group (formerly Old Mutual Asset Management), where he oversaw its institutional business. Prior to that, he was a managing director at Baring Asset Management, where he led business development, consultant relations and client service in Canada.

Tsotsos is a CFA charterholder and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Toronto, in addition to an MBA from Queen's University.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$692 billion (over C$917 billion) in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Connect with Franklin Templeton Investments Canada on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog featuring perspectives from Franklin Templeton investment professionals around the world.

Copyright © 2019. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, sarah.kingdon@franklintempleton.ca

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

