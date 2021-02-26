Montréal business will acquire advanced equipment to increase production and meet growing demand on international and other markets.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

For over 40 years, France Délices has stood out for the range of food products it offers. Distributed in various types of businesses such as grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and airline companies, France Délices' cakes and other pastries are now being distributed into the United States. In fact, to be able to meet the constantly growing demand for its products, the business has had to invest in its facilities to increase its production capacity.

In recent months, France Délices has proceeded to purchase latest-generation automated production equipment to manufacture a variety of cakes and pastries. These improvements will enable the business to enhance its productivity and satisfy its diverse clientele while developing new markets internationally.

To bring its project to a successful conclusion, the business has received a repayable contribution of $1 million from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. In the wake of this, France Délices plans to create seven jobs, on top of the 128 that currently exist.

The funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, and by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

This investment is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to the country's agri-food businesses. By assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is helping to ensure Quebec's agri-food industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A veritable economic engine, innovation is key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. That is why it is ensuring that businesses can count on the resources they need to create innovative products and market them.

"By investing in improved processes at France Délices, the Government of Canada is remaining faithful to its commitments, helping businesses to expand, innovate and export their products so they can create quality jobs and thereby ensure a prosperous Canadian economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Artisanal pastries are the strength of France Délices, a dynamic business that stands out for quality food products that are increasingly in demand. Constantly innovating and aiming for excellence, the SME is raising the profile of our local businesses across the country and around the world."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs. We are helping businesses to equip themselves with what they need to grow and access new markets. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, France Délices has been able to acquire equipment to increase production, create new jobs and continue to distribute its products in local and international markets."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

