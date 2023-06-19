FP Canada™ Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Ronald P. Harvey, CFP ® , named Chair; Teresa Black Hughes , CFP, named Vice-Chair

Denise McEachern, QAFP®, Julie Raîche, Pl. Fin. and Nira Sivakumar appointed to the Board

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada is pleased to announce changes to the Board of Directors, which took effect June 16, 2023.

Ronald P. Harvey, CFP, has been appointed Chair, succeeding Martin Dupras, Pl. Fin., who has completed a two-year term as Board Chair. Mr. Harvey, a retired executive based in Ottawa, ON with more than 30 years of experience in professional financial planning, has been a member of the FP Canada Board since 2017.

Teresa Black Hughes, CFP, has been named Vice-Chair. Ms. Black Hughes, based in Vancouver, BC, has served on the Board since 2020 and works as a Financial Advisor and Director with RGF Integrated Wealth Management.

The Board of Directors also welcomed three new members: Denise McEachern, QAFP, Julie Raîche, Pl. Fin. and Nira Sivakumar, Public Director.

Ms. McEachern, based in Toronto, ON, has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and is currently AVP, Estate & Financial Planning Services at Sun Life. In addition to holding QAFP certification, she is a certified Agile Product Owner and Six Sigma Black Belt in process improvement.

Ms. Raîche, based in Montreal, QC, holds extensive leadership experience in the financial services industry, and is currently Transformation Leader for National Bank. An active volunteer, she previously served as chair of the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF), and has been a member of FP Canada's Board Development Committee since 2019.

Ms. Sivakumar, based in Toronto, ON, is a Global Leader in Deloitte's AI Practice, with over 17 years of experience in management consulting. She is a strategic advisor to financial services organizations, guiding them to be data-driven and leverage AI to transform their customer-facing, mid-office and back-office operations.

"We are fortunate to have Denise, Julie and Nira joining FP Canada's Board of Directors. The Board and the broader organization will benefit greatly from their diverse experience and perspectives," said Mr. Harvey. "I am honoured to have been elected Board Chair, and I look forward to the important work that our Board will be doing in the months ahead as we continue to pursue FP Canada's IMAGINE 2030 vision of financial wellness for all Canadians."

FP Canada thanks Mr. Dupras for his six years of service and leadership including two years as Chair. We are very pleased that Mr. Dupras will continue to support the work of the Board over the next year in the role of Past Chair. In addition, we would like to extend our thanks to our retiring Board members: Dave Wild for his six years on the board as a Public Director; and Carolyn Fallis, CFP, for her four years on the board including her leadership as Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee

Directors continuing their terms on the Board include Christopher Dewdney, CFP; Yves L. Giroux, Pl. Fin.; Susan Howe, CFP; Diana Iannetta, Director-at-Large; Winston Maharaj, Public Director; and Pierre Piché, Director-at-Large.

FP Canada's Board of Directors works on behalf of the Canadian public, certificants and other stakeholders to ensure that FP Canada realizes its purpose and mandate. The Board currently comprises 12 individuals with varied backgrounds, including a minimum of two Public Directors who may not be associated directly with the financial services industry. Board members can serve up to two three-year terms and the Board Chair can serve a maximum of two one-year terms. Learn more about the Board of Directors on FP Canada's website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]