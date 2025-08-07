FP Canada™ Announces June CFP® Exam and QAFP® Exam Results

Of the first-time writers who completed the CFP exam, 81% passed.

Seventy-five per cent of first-time QAFP exam writers passed.

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results for the June sittings of the Certified Financial Planner® exam and the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. There were 385 candidates who wrote the CFP exam (and 81% of the first-time writers passed), while 50 candidates wrote the QAFP exam (and the first-time writer pass rate was 75%).

FP Canada administered a survey to all candidates who wrote the exams. According to that survey, 82% of CFP exam writers decided to pursue certification so they could enhance their skills and better serve their clients. The same was true for 76% of candidates pursing QAFP certification.

Forty-nine per cent of CFP candidates and 48% of QAFP candidates indicated that provincial legislation requiring them to obtain an approved certification to use the "financial planner" title was a major motivator. Likewise, 30% of CFP exam writers and 24% of those who wrote the QAFP exam stated that their pursuit of certification was driven largely by an employer requirement.

"We at FP Canada would like to sincerely congratulate everyone who successfully wrote the CFP exam or QAFP exam in June," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Completing this critical step toward certification is a tremendous accomplishment—one that brings you closer to being fully qualified to help Canadians find their paths to financial well-being."

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have (at minimum) a bachelor's degree or 10 years of qualifying work experience (or have held QAFP certification for at least five years), and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience. QAFP certification candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma or five years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours in the professional responsibility category. QAFP professionals must complete 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour in the professional responsibility category. CFP professionals and QAFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

CFP certification and QAFP certification have been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as valid credentials for individuals using the "financial planner" title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

