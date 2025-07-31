FP Canada™ Announces the Release of its 2022-25 Strategic Plan Final Report

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ is proud to announce the release of its 2022-25 Strategic Plan Final Report. This detailed report summarizes the significant achievements during the three-year period. Specifically, it outlines progress made towards the five strategic goals that comprise FP Canada's IMAGINE 2030 vision of financial wellness of all Canadians:

Canadians have embraced and have confidence in financial planning as an important professional service on the path to financial wellness. The profession operates in the public interest; is accessible and inclusive; is holistic and client-centric; and remains current and relevant to Canadian society. Industry embraces professional financial planning, always in the client's best interest. FP Canada leads the evolution of financial planning as a unified profession that all Canadians can confidently rely on to deliver at consistently high standards. Governments recognize financial planning as a profession and support its broad accessibility, through appropriate policy and regulatory frameworks.

This report underscores FP Canada's commitment to championing better financial well-being for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning.

Key achievements between 2022 and 2025 include the following:

End-to-end certification education : The FP Canada Institute™ developed and began offering comprehensive programming that enables candidates on the path to Certified Financial Planner® certification and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification to earn both the required technical and professional education on their journey to certification.

: The FP Canada Institute™ developed and began offering comprehensive programming that enables candidates on the path to Certified Financial Planner® certification and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification to earn both the required technical and professional education on their journey to certification. Reimagined QAFP® certification : We launched the reimagined QAFP certification, more efficiently bundling technical and relationship financial planning skills in one designation, with a streamlined pathway that reduces the time required to achieve success.

: We launched the reimagined QAFP certification, more efficiently bundling technical and relationship financial planning skills in one designation, with a streamlined pathway that reduces the time required to achieve success. Enhanced digital engagement : The launch of new professional and consumer websites has significantly improved digital engagement, providing valuable resources and tools for all stakeholders.

: The launch of new professional and consumer websites has significantly improved digital engagement, providing valuable resources and tools for all stakeholders. The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning™: Together with the Institute of Financial Planning, we launched the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning to ensure broader access to professional financial planning.

"It is rewarding to reflect on all this organization has achieved over the past three years, towards our vision of a future where all Canadians have financial confidence and well-being," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "And yet, we still have work to do. We at FP Canada are deeply committed to continuing to lead the advancement of professional financial planning. With our new 2025-2030 Strategic Plan now in place, we will continue to build on the exciting progress we've made."

You can read the full report on the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

