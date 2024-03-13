FOUR SUBARU MODELS NAMED IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK IN 2024 INITIAL TESTS

Subaru Ascent receives TOP SAFETY PICK+

Subaru Impreza, Outback, and Solterra earn a TOP SAFETY PICK

Subaru has received more TSP+ awards than any other brand since 2013 as of February 2024

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is thrilled to reveal four models have been rewarded in the recently toughened 2024 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards. The Impreza, Outback, and Solterra each received a TSP while the Ascent stood out amongst the pack bringing home a TSP+.

Changes to the tests for this year include vehicles now needing an acceptable or good rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation. This new version replaces the earlier daytime and nighttime tests with a single evaluation that includes some test runs in daylight and some in the dark. Last year, vehicles could earn the lower-tier award regardless of whether they could detect and avoid pedestrians in the dark.

An updated moderate front overlap test marks the biggest change and has replaced the original evaluation for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ requirements. Vehicles now need an acceptable or good rating in the updated evaluation, which adds a second dummy seated behind the driver and emphasizes back seat safety. A good rating in the original moderate overlap test is still needed for the base TOP SAFETY PICK award.

All TSP or TSP+ vehicles must offer good protection in a small overlap front crash, in which 25% of the vehicle's width on either side collides with another vehicle or a stationary object. This year, the driver-side and passenger-side evaluations have been combined into a single rating. The test is performed on both the driver and passenger sides, and the rating is equivalent to the lower of the two results. Award winners must have good or acceptable headlights equipped on all trim levels as well.

"We followed the tougher requirements we introduced last year with another major update to the award criteria in 2024," said IIHS President David Harkey. "This year's winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users."

The Ascent has now won a TSP or higher for seven consecutive years, while the Outback records its sixteenth consecutive win and the Impreza its seventeenth consecutive win. The all-electric Solterra enters its second model year with a second consecutive TSP.

"We are encouraged by continuing to be recognized for our dedication to safety," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "We look forward to the rest of our lineup being tested throughout 2024, including our upcoming all-new models."

Subaru retains its status as of February 2024 of having received more TSP+ awards than any other brand since 2013, with a total of 71 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards to date.

