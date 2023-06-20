Victoria, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the long term health of Canada's fisheries resources and the habitats that support them, for generations to come. Officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) enforce the Fisheries Act to conserve and protect the environment. Obstructing them from performing their duties, or failing to provide required information and documentation to them, are serious and potentially costly offences.

The image of the fishing vessel above was presented as evidence during proceedings. (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

On May 8, 2023, in Victoria Provincial Court, Lam Pean Kwok, Bui Choy, Suk Ching Friennie Lam and Jimmy Tuan-Nhi Luong, pleaded guilty to numerous violations of the Fisheries Act and were fined a total of $17,000. The vessel master, Ms. Kwok, was fined $2,000 for making false or misleading statements to a fishery officer, while the other three anglers, Ms. Lam, Mr. Choy and Mr. Luong, were each fined $3,500 for over-possession of rockfish and an additional $1,500 for obstruction. All fishing gear seized as evidence was also forfeited.

These violations were discovered by fishery officers on May 23, 2022 on a routine patrol in the waters near Galiano Island. The officers encountered a 22-foot aluminum fishing vessel with 7 people on board fishing for bottom fish. The fishers stated there were no other fish on board other than those in the fish tote on deck; however, a more thorough inspection revealed additional hidden rockfish, including three Yelloweye rockfish, which are illegal to retain.

As part of the Department's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, DFO asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected] .

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Media Relations, Pacific Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]