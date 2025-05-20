VICTORIA, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal Inshore Rescue Boat stations in British Columbia are now open. These seasonally-operated stations are open from May 18 until September 1, 2025, and include:

Coast Guard 509 Cortes Bay, Cortes Island

Coast Guard 508 Sointula, Malcolm Island

Coast Guard 507 Nootka Sound

Coast Guard 504 Kelsey Bay

In British Columbia, Inshore Rescue Boat stations are crewed by Coast Guard Rescue Specialists as coxswain and post-secondary students hired and trained by the Canadian Coast Guard's Search and Rescue Program. These stations provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer recreational boating season.



Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up compared to the air. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.



On water emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-567-5111, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

