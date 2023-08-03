PETIT-DE-GRAT, NS, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Providing our fishery officers with the equipment and tools they need to protect marine biodiversity is important to the Government of Canada. That is why we are ensuring that the vessels they use are modern, efficient and equipped to keep our officers safe.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that four new 44-foot vessels will be built to replace four aging regional small vessels that will no longer be operational.

The vessels will increase the capacity of fishery officers to conduct enforcement operations on the water, retrieve more fishing gear, including abandoned, lost or discarded gear, and monitor whales and other species of concern in Atlantic Canada. They will also support officer safety, capable of operating in adverse weather conditions across the region.

The procurement of these small vessels will support good-paying jobs in our marine industry. They will be built by Samson Enterprises Ltd., who were awarded the $5.4 million contract through an open process,. This will provide good economic opportunities for Eastern Cape Breton.

Two of the patrol vessels are scheduled for delivery in Fall 2023 in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and the remaining two are anticipated to be delivered to the Conservation and Protection team in Atlantic Canada in Spring 2024.

"Fishery officers are at the front line when it comes to protecting our marine ecosystems and habitats. We are committed to providing them with the right equipment, like these new small crafts, so they can do their conservation and protection work properly and safely."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I'm proud to say that these 44-foot vessels are Canadian-made, creating good jobs right here in Cape Breton and in support of our hard working officers in uniform. These small crafts will help strengthen the ability of fishery officers to protect our valuable marine resources for future generations."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"We are honored to have been awarded the contract to build four patrol vessels for Fisheries and Oceans Canada. As a homegrown boat builder, we are deeply committed to investing in our community and providing employment opportunities for skilled workers in the marine industry. This project will create a ripple effect, benefiting suppliers, manufacturers, and various supporting businesses in the region. We see it as a testament to our team's expertise and dedication, and we are fully committed to delivering vessels that exceed expectations, ensuring the Fisheries and Oceans Canada has reliable, top-notch assets to protect and preserve our marine resources. This partnership marks a great step forward in our mission to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community, while simultaneously contributing to the protection and sustainability of our oceans."

Rachelle Samson, Office Manager, Samson Enterprises

Funding for the vessels comes from the Small Craft Acquisition Program (SCAP). It is the mandate of SCAP to replace Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard's aging small craft fleet over the next 25 years.

Several fishery officers provided input into the design and specifications of these vessels to address the specific needs of the Department.

The length and size of the 44-foot patrol vessel was chosen for its stability and capability to haul gear. The extra length provides three metres more of storage space than our average detachment vessel, which accommodates seized and retrieved gear, and is extra stable for hauling gear in adverse weather.

