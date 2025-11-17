ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Cod fishing has shaped life in Newfoundland and Labrador for generations. The Food Fishery plays a vital role in this tradition and reflects the province's deep cultural connection with cod and the sea.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) invites Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to share their views on the future of the province's Food Fishery. The survey results will guide the management decision for the 2026 season and beyond.

The online survey is now open until January 9, 2026, to get feedback on how the fishery should be managed moving forward. The survey asks for input on key topics such as:

Length of the fishing season;

Limits for individuals and boats; and

Management approaches for the food fishery considering the three distinct cod stocks in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Written feedback can also be provided to: [email protected].

Recent science shows that the 2J3KL Northern cod stock has held steady since 2017 and is in better shape than previously understood. However, other stocks like 3Ps cod and the 3Pn4RS Northern Gulf cod are in the Critical Zone and have rebuilding plans in place.

It is important that we hear from Newfoundlanders and Labradorians directly. Together, with the best available science, we will make decisions that will support a healthy fishery for generations to come.

Quote

"Cod fishing for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is a way of life. I've heard from many Food Fishers across the province who want to be part of the conversation about how the Food Fishery is managed. This survey is an opportunity to gather that feedback and help shape how we manage the fishery in 2026. Together, with your input and sound science, we will maintain a sustainable future for this important tradition."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

The Newfoundland and Labrador Food Fishery allows residents and visitors to catch limited amounts of groundfish (including cod) for personal use only, during the established season, with no requirement for a licence.

Management measures for the 2025 season allowed participants to keep up to 5 fish per person per day (maximum 15 per boat).

The management approach for recreation groundfish fisheries in Canada varies by region, based on target species, stock status and availability, and the level of participation.

In Atlantic Canada, for example, some parts of Quebec and New Brunswick have 37-39 day seasons and daily limits up to 5 cod and/or white hake, while in parts of Nova Scotia cod may only be fished from the third Saturday in June to early September, compared to the current Newfoundland and Labrador schedule, which runs until the end of September.

There are three distinct cod stocks primarily fished in the Newfoundland and Labrador Recreational Groundfish Fishery: Northern cod (NAFO Divisions 2J3KL), 3Ps cod (NAFO Division 3Ps), and Northern Gulf of St. Lawrence cod (NAFO Division 3Pn4RS).

The total landed value of the Northern cod commercial fishery in 2024 was approximately $37.5 million benefiting harvesters, crew members, plant workers, and Indigenous groups in coastal communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since 2022, the 3Pn4RS commercial cod fishery has been under moratorium, with limited Food Social Ceremonial (FSC) and recreational access due to its critical stock status.

There is a limited commercial fishery for cod in 3Ps with a Total Allowable Catch of 1,251 tonnes in 2025-26.

