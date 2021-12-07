Forward Water Technologies Virtually Closes the Market

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company that is dedicated to the commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. Forward Water's technology can simultaneously reduce the volumes of challenging waste steams while at the same time return fresh water for re-use or surface release. The company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.