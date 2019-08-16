Fort Saskatchewan's Shell Theatre Receives Federal Support for Specialized Equipment

The Government of Canada supports the Shell Theatre's acquisition of new audio equipment and wireless systems to provide high-quality sound for professional arts presentations in Fort Saskatchewan

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, AB, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), today announced support for the City of Fort Saskatchewan to purchase specialized equipment for the Shell Theatre, one of the Alberta Capital Region's most important cultural venues. Minister Sohi made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The City has received funding of $132,064 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to purchase new audio equipment and a wireless system for the theatre.

The current audio equipment provides limited sound quality. The speakers are situated on the stage floor, which can cause significant feedback in the front of the theatre, and are considered a safety hazard. The current wireless system does not meet spectrum and frequency allocations standards.

This investment in modernized, upgraded sound equipment will ensure that artists have a safe place to practise and perform, and that audiences will benefit from an enhanced performance experience.

As part of the Government of Canada's 10-year Investing in Canada Plan, the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund received an increase of $30 million annually starting in 2018. Support for projects like this one at the Shell Theatre helps fulfil the government's commitment to supporting important community infrastructure in cities and towns across Canada.

Quotes

"Cultural spaces are essential for building vibrant and diverse cities. Not only are they important gathering spaces in our communities, but they also provide forums for artists and creators to freely explore and practise their creativity. Our government is committed to providing artists with access to quality equipment and safe spaces. We are pleased to invest in the Shell Theatre so that they may continue their creative work and enrich the lives of Fort Saskatchewan residents."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Alberta is home to many cultural spaces, and they all play a central role in our communities by fuelling innovation and creativity. The Shell Theatre is no exception. Its impact extends far beyond the northeast area of Edmonton. We are pleased to provide this funding, as it makes arts and culture accessible to those living within and outside the Metro Region, especially in local rural areas like Mundare, Redwater, Gibbons and Bon Accord."

—The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods)

"Growing up outside of a major urban centre, I learned at a young age to value local art and culture, as well as the importance of attracting touring companies to smaller centres. This funding to improve the Shell Theatre will allow the space to grow to better meet these goals. This is an important contribution to the creative scene here in Alberta."

—Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"With critical funding support for the arts, Canadian Heritage, through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, has demonstrated its commitment to the preservation of culture. At the Shell Theatre, the replacement of our specialized sound equipment means that our culture-rich programming will entertain and inspire our thriving community for years to come!"

—Her Worship Gale Katchur, Mayor, City of Fort Saskatchewan

Quick Facts

Fort Saskatchewan is about 25 kilometres northeast of Edmonton and has a population of nearly 27,000 residents.

The Shell Theatre is located within the Sherritt Cultural Pavilion at the Dow Centennial Centre, a multipurpose facility that was built to commemorate Alberta's centennial in 2005. It is a 538-seat proscenium-style theatre, owned and operated by the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces. The Fund also supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation.

