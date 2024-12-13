Plan contributes to preserving our nation's heritage and connecting Canadians to history in Coastal British Columbia.

LANGLEY, BC, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tells the stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The new management plan for Fort Langley National Historic Site was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Fort Langley National Historic Site outlines the following key strategies:

Building relationships – focuses on the importance of collaboration, community connections, and relationships that support the success of Fort Langley National Historic Site, including strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities.

Building experiences – focuses on connecting visitors to the natural and cultural heritage at Fort Langley National Historic Site through high-quality visitor experiences and outreach initiatives.

Conserving for future generations – focuses on conserving the site's built assets and its cultural and natural resources.

Fort Langley's history is woven into the story of Canada's fur trade and the establishment of a British presence on the Pacific Coast. Today, it serves as a welcoming space for communities to gather and reflect on diverse histories, including Indigenous experiences and the impact of colonialism. Parks Canada invites visitors to deepen their understanding, connect with others, and participate as stewards in shaping Canada's future story together at Fort Langley National Historic Site.

This management plan for Fort Langley National Historic Site was informed by input from First Nations and Métis communities, as well as other partners and interest-holders, local residents, and visitors. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The 2024 Fort Langley National Historic Site Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/info/plan/ . To learn more about Fort Langley National Historic Site, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/langley.

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Fort Langley National Historic Site that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Fort Langley National Historic Site will continue to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Fort Langley NHS is located adjacent to the Fraser River on the unceded territory of the q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), Máthxwi (Matsqui), and se'mya'me (Semiahmoo) First Nations in Metro Vancouver, approximately 48 kilometres from downtown Vancouver and 30 kilometres from Abbotsford , within the village of Fort Langley in the Township of Langley, British Columbia .

and 30 kilometres from , within the village of in the Township of . Built in 1827, Fort Langley was a Hudson's Bay Company fur trading post. Located on the banks of the Fraser River, it was once part of a trade route for the British Empire at the centre of a large population of Indigenous people.

Fort Langley served as part of a network of fur trade forts operating in the New Caledonia and Columbia Districts (now British Columbia and northern Washington ). In 1846, in the wake of establishing an international boundary between British interests in North America and the United States , Fort Langley became a central trans-shipment depot and provided the important link to the ocean and international markets.

and Columbia Districts (now and northern ). In 1846, in the wake of establishing an international boundary between British interests in and , became a central trans-shipment depot and provided the important link to the ocean and international markets. In response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 79, Parks Canada has committed to making space for Indigenous peoples' histories, voices, and perspectives at heritage places. Parks Canada and Indigenous peoples work together to develop interpretive materials and activities at national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas, with the goal of fostering a better understanding of Indigenous peoples' perspectives, cultures and traditions.

Associated Links

