Visitors are asked to plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience

AULAC, NB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas offer Canadians places to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors and opportunities to discover history, while respecting the guidance of public health experts.

Beginning Saturday, June 19, Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland National Historic Site is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 summer season.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. At this time, although the Visitor Center and museum are open with certain restrictions, please be advised that the outdoor portable toilets only are available to visitors to the site. Be sure to check the national historic site's website before you travel.

Follow travel restrictions and respect the guidance of public health experts. We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. It is important to always follow travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. At Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland National Historic Site visitors must wear a mask or face covering in all indoor spaces, including the British Casemate and Visitor Center, as well as any other areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Make safe choices. Choose activities that correspond with your level of experience in order to avoid injury and/or getting lost and help minimize the demands placed on emergency response, search and rescue teams, and on the health care system.

Be self-sufficient. Pack a kit that includes extra hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap, masks or face coverings, garbage bags and a tablecloth. You should be prepared to bring your own water and food.

Leave no trace. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you.

. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you. Respect wildlife. Learn more about the fauna and flora at Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland National Historic Site before you visit, remember to never feed wildlife and to always give them the space they need, respect closures, and keep your pet on a leash at all times.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

Quotes

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland National Historic Site."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are truly lucky to have Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland National Historic Site in our backyards. Throughout the pandemic, they have provided an escape for community members to walk in the footsteps of history and experience the outdoors. As we continue to stay close to home to limit the spread of COVID-19, I encourage constituents to explore these local treasure."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland National Historic Site and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The natural and cultural treasures administered by Parks Canada in the Chignecto Isthmus region lie within the UNESCO Fundy Biosphere Reserve. What better place to enjoy Parks Canada's NEW addition to its Perfect Picnic program than at Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland? Thanks to local partners at the Flyaway restaurant located at Aulac's Irving Big Stop, visitors can enjoy Parks Canada's twist on "take-out". Simply order ahead, pick up your freshly prepared picnic bag, chose your venue and savour your meal! Fort Beauséjour's Picnic Shelter Pavilion, its grassy slopes and the view park located at Beaubassin – Fort Lawrence offer breathtaking panoramic views of the Tantramar marshes.

From June 19 to September 6, visitors to Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland can discover -and connect with- the national historic site by visiting the fort's museum and artefacts, and booking a tailored guided tour of this unique star-shaped fortification, including an authentic British Casemate.

, visitors to Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland can discover -and connect with- the national historic site by visiting the fort's museum and artefacts, and booking a tailored guided tour of this unique star-shaped fortification, including an authentic British Casemate. Parks Canada's Xplorers program offers children ages 6 to 11 a wonderful opportunity to discover the fort with their families through fun and unique activities. Xplorers booklets are available at Fort Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland's Visitor Center and are free with admission.

As part of the Town of Sackville's Festival by the Marsh, a fully mounted play of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed inside the fort's historical ruins by local actors. For more details and to order tickets, please visit: www.festivalbythemarsh.ca.

Festival by the Marsh, a fully mounted play of will be performed inside the fort's historical ruins by local actors. For more details and to order tickets, please visit: www.festivalbythemarsh.ca. Year-round, Fort-Beauséjour – Fort Cumberland is an exceptional place for evening stargazing and nature photography. The young-at-heart won't want to forget their kite as the fresh breeze of the Bay of Fundy and the site's wide open spaces make it the perfect spot to take advantage of this activity.

This year marks the 350th anniversary of the settlement of the Acadians in Beaubassin ('Beautiful Harbour').

anniversary of the settlement of the Acadians in Beaubassin ('Beautiful Harbour'). The Parks Canada app makes trip planning for first-time visitors to Parks Canada locations across the country even simpler. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

