Today, Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) alongside Brian Bigger, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury, announced that the federal government is providing $566,400 for the acquisition of 1310 Sparks Street in Sudbury. The City will build a small community housing building with up to 14 affordable housing units.

The new development will be built to passive house specifications, maximizing the building's energy efficiency to consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than traditional builds.

The initiative is receiving funding through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), a $200 million fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Canada Lands Company (CLC).

"The National Housing Strategy continues to ensure more adequate and affordable housing for Canadians. The Federal Lands Initiative repurposes land that previously served Canadians by building housing that meets the needs of communities like Sudbury. Congratulations to all of the future residents of 1310 Sparks Street. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The RCMP detachment at 1310 Sparks Street served our Sudbury community for many years. It is a proud day to know the site will continue to do so by providing more homes to residents in Sudbury that meets their needs and they can afford. More affordable housing is needed, and our government is proud to help provide it." – Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"Community housing waitlists in Nickel Belt – Greater Sudbury continue to be too long. We must ensure that low-income individuals can access the housing they need and deserve as this will directly impact their ability to foster broader social and economic success for their future. Today's announcement is a step in the right direction to ensure our communities have affordable and accessible housing for all. " – Marc G. Serré, MP Nickel Belt

"City Council is committed to increasing access to safe, accessible and affordable housing for residents in Greater Sudbury. I am proud to be partnering with the Federal Government on this project and will continue to advocate for and work hard to develop more affordable housing opportunities in Greater Sudbury." – Brian Bigger, Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury

Today's announcement was held in Robinson-Huron Treaty territory and on the traditional territory of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.





The site of the former RCMP detachment at 1310 Sparks Street will be redeveloped into 14 units of affordable housing for tenants on the Social Housing Waitlist





Rents will be maintained at a level of at least 50% of median market rent for the City of Greater Sudbury for a minimum of 55 years





for a minimum of 55 years Median market rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in the City of Greater Sudbury as of Oct. 2019 was $1,000 per month as per CMHC data





as of was per month as per CMHC data The development will be built with either barrier-free common areas and at least 31% of the units meeting the Federal Lands Initiative's accessibility criteria or full universal design with 21% of the units meeting accessibility standards.





The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.





is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The City of Greater Sudbury's 2019-2027 Corporate Strategic Plan includes revitalization and improvement of existing housing stock. The housing goal reflects Council's desire for all citizens, especially vulnerable populations, to have access to safe, affordable, attainable and suitable housing options in the City of Greater Sudbury . The view the City of Greater Sudbury's Strategic Plan, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/city-hall/reports-studies-policies-and-plans/report-pdfs/2019-2027-strategic-plan/

