OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Brigadier-General the Honourable John James Grant, C.M., C.M.M., O.N.S., C.D. (Ret'd), was invested virtually into the Order of Canada today. His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Administrator of the Government of Canada, presented him with the insignia of the Order of Canada during the private virtual ceremony, which was attended by a small gathering of family and friends.

Brigadier-General the Honourable John James Grant,

C.M., C.M.M., O.N.S., C.D. (Ret'd)

Halifax, Nova Scotia

A hard-working entrepreneur and community leader, J. J. Grant has demonstrated a lifetime of selfless service and commitment that reaches far beyond Pictou County. He rose through the ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves to become brigadier-general before serving as the 32nd lieutenant governor of Nova Scotia. His tenure was distinguished by important social dialogue on anti-bullying initiatives, LGBTQ2+ recognition, and improved Crown-Indigenous relations. He remains actively engaged in his community, and his warm and approachable manner continues to inspire the people of Nova Scotia.

Nominations for the Order of Canada are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Nominate someone who has made outstanding contributions to their field of endeavour to the Order of Canada. From community volunteers to scientists, from artists to entrepreneurs, the members of the Order of Canada have enriched the lives of others and made our country a better place.

