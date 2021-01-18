Former Competitors Prepare for Redemption in MASTERCHEF CANADA: BACK TO WIN, as New Season Premieres February 14 on CTV

– For the first time ever, distinguished judges Michael Bonacini, Alvin Leung, and Claudio Aprile invite 12 former competitors to take back their aprons for a second chance at the MASTERCHEF CANADA title –

– The all-new CTV.ca and CTV app to feature exclusive interviews, judges' tips and tricks, recipes, and bonus content –

– Long-running series partner Miele returns, and is joined by IKEA, San Pellegrino, Becel®, and Cracker Barrel Cheese –

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Through the previous six seasons of MASTERCHEF CANADA, 82 competitors earned a coveted white apron, but only six rose to the very top earning the sought-after title. For the all-new season, talented and passionate former competitors return to the MASTERCHEF CANADA Kitchen for an unprecedented second chance in MASTERCHEF CANADA: BACK TO WIN. Airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Feb. 14 on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, MASTERCHEF CANADA: BACK TO WIN sees former competitors from previous seasons compete for another chance at the life-changing title, $100,000 cash prize, and a "Chef's Culinary Package" courtesy of long-running series partner and official major appliance sponsor, Miele.

MASTERCHEF CANADA judges and 2020 Canadian Screen Awards nominees for "Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition", Michael Bonacini (O&B restaurant empire), Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation in Hong Kong), and Claudio Aprile (Xango in Toronto), return to advise, mentor, and critique the cooks as they compete in a series of culinary challenges. This season, the judges' expectations are higher than ever, putting experienced cooks to the test as they face the toughest hurdles ever seen in the MASTERCHEF CANADA Kitchen.

The 12 returning cooks vying for the MASTERCHEF CANADA title are:

Andre Bhagwandat – Season 6, 2 nd place – Private Events and Pop-Ups, from Whitby , Ont.

– Season 6, 2 place Private Events and Pop-Ups, from Andrew Al-Khouri – Season 2, 10 th place – Restaurateur from Halifax , N.S

– Season 2, 10 place – Restaurateur from , N.S Andy Hay – Season 5, 2 nd place – Food Content Creator from Dartmouth, N.S.

– Season 5, 2 place – Food Content Creator from April Lee Baker – Season 3, 5 th place – Private Chef and Caterer from Calgary, Alta.

– Season 3, 5 place – Private Chef and Caterer from Barrie McConachie – Season 4, 3 rd place – Private Chef and Culinary Events, from Vancouver, B.C.

– Season 4, 3 place – Private Chef and Culinary Events, from Christopher Siu – Season 2, 5 th place – Bakery Owner from Markham, Ont.

– Season 2, 5 place – Bakery Owner from Dora Cote – Season 1, 11 th place – Former Restaurateur/Plumber from Wainwright, Alta.

– Season 1, 11 place – Former Restaurateur/Plumber from Jen Jenkins – Season 5, 8 th place – Culinary Student from Niagara Falls, Ont.

– Season 5, 8 place – Culinary Student from Jeremy Senaris – Season 3, 2 nd place – Private Chef from Winnipeg, Man .

place – Private Chef from . Mai Nguyen – Season 4, 4 th place – Dumpling Business Owner from Edmonton, Alta.

– Season 4, 4 place – Dumpling Business Owner from Marissa Leon-John – Season 5, 7 th place – Private Chef from Montréal, Qué.

– Season 5, 7 place – Private Chef from Montréal, Qué. Thea Vanherwaarden – Season 4, 2nd place – Recipe Developer and Content Creator from Vancouver, B.C

