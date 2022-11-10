SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts is inviting the public to express their views between November 10th and December 5th, 2022, on the forestry activities listed in the Estrie Operational Integrated Forest Management Plans (PAFIOs). The Department is interested in learning about the concerns of forest users related to planned forest activities.

During this period, the public is invited to comment on potential new forest operation zones, specifically regarding:

Potential forest operation zones (secteurs d'intervention potentiels) (SIPs) for commercial and non-commercial silvicultural work (timber harvesting, field preparation, reforestation, plantation maintenance and pre-commercial thinning);



Main roads and infrastructure to be constructed or improved where development activities are considered.

Interested parties may view the Estrie Operational Integrated Forest Management Plan (PAFIO) documents and provide comments online until 11:59 p.m. on December 5 2022, at Québec.ca/consultations-foret-estrie.

VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSIONS

Virtual information sessions will also be held in collaboration with the TGIRT Estrie. Representatives will discuss plans covered by the public consultation, exchange with participants, and answer questions.

To attend a virtual information meeting, refer to the following link https://tgirt.ca/fr/consultations/.

FOR INFORMATION

If you do not have access to an Internet service or would like more information, you may leave a voicemail at one of the Ministère's regional offices listed below. A Ministerial representative will contact you in the following days.

PAFIOs may also be consulted and commented on at departmental offices during weekdays by appointment between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and between 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the following addresses:

Unité de gestion de l'Estrie 200 rue Belvédère Nord, bureau 1.05 Sherbrooke, Qc J1H 4A9 819-820-3190 [email protected]. Bureau de Lac-Mégantic 5527, rue Frontenac, bureau 211 Lac-Mégantic, Qc G6B 1H6 819-583-1141 [email protected].

