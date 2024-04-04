Forestry, transit, and pay equity on the agenda for Unifor meetings with B.C. government caucus

VICTORIA, BC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - More than fifty Unifor members from across the province are participating in meetings today with MLAs from their regions and cabinet ministers overseeing the key economic sectors.

"This is a great opportunity to directly communicate the ideas and concerns of working people with the very decision-makers who update B.C.'s laws and regulations to improve working conditions for all," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Lobby meetings are an important tool in our broader approach to affecting change for workers."

This week Unifor members will meet with the premier, most of cabinet, and several government MLAs from constituencies where members live and work. In addition to forestry, transit, and pay equity, Unifor members will share recommendations for improving employment standards and workers' bargaining power.

Krista Lee Hanson, a transit operator from Unifor Local 111 in Vancouver, is at the legislature this week to meet with Labour Minister Harry Bains: "The BCNDP government has done a good job undoing the damage done by Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark. This week we're turning up the heat on government to continue this momentum and take responsibility for expanding bargaining power for workers, such as sectoral bargaining in areas like transit, container trucking, and hospitality."

Hanson said in other areas where workers can bargain sector-wide, such as healthcare in the public sector or automotive manufacturing in the private sector, workers enjoy a higher standard of living.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).